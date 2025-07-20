Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $185.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.41.

EAT stock opened at $161.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.67.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brinker International by 3,277.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,615,000 after buying an additional 958,101 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $82,408,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $76,114,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 102.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 995,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after acquiring an additional 502,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $61,929,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

