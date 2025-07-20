Graypoint LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $434,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 319.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 442.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AXON opened at $756.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $763.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $279.02 and a 12 month high of $830.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total value of $2,222,280.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 19,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,405,559.72. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.