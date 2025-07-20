Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,359 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE SRE opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

