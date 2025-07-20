Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 841.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.21. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $75.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 62.68%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BHRB has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Samuel Laing Hinson III purchased 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,110.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 33,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,110. This trade represents a 16.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jose David Riojas bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,150. The trade was a 2.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,302 shares of company stock worth $560,535 in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

