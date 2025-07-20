Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 17th

QuantumScape, Exxon Mobil, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refinement or production of lithium—a critical metal used primarily in rechargeable batteries. These stocks tend to track demand for electric vehicles, portable electronics and utility-scale energy storage systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QS stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,029,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,347,347. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 4.42.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,741,775. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $480.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Albemarle stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,719. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

