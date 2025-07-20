Bailard Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,464,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,596,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 26,952.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 134,764 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $66,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,767.60. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 26,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $1,774,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 265,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,757,243.60. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,005 shares of company stock worth $2,205,614 over the last ninety days. 55.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

PC Connection Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $77.19.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $701.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

