Graypoint LLC Buys New Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 154,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.33 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCUL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $152,352.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,123,530.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 172,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,019.84. This represents a 6.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,079 shares of company stock valued at $208,739. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

