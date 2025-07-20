Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $1,536,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Centene by 1,788.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,245,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,582 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Centene by 111.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,608,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,358 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $27.95 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Centene

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.