AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

