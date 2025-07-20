Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 5,093 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

