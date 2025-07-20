Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in CME Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 1.1%

CME stock opened at $274.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.25 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.85. The firm has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,916.56. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.