Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hess by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Hess by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 56,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hess by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 83,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 7.6%

HES stock opened at $160.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.49. Hess Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank set a $155.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

