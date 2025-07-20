Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $277.19 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.11 and a 12-month high of $278.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.52 and a 200 day moving average of $257.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

