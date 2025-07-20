Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 646 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. Baird R W raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

