iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Boosted by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,680,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 180,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 81,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SHV opened at $110.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

