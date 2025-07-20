Denali Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 34,819 Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Byline Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cabrera acquired 2,360 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The trade was a 147.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Megan Biggam sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $96,594.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,602.50. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

BY opened at $27.70 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $103.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

