PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,585,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,162 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,507,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 549,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,533,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 314,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 9,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 329,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,795.70. This trade represents a 3.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 136.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

