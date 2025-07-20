Critical Review: Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) and Wabtec (NYSE:WAB)

Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) and Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Wabtec shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Wabtec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Box Ships and Wabtec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wabtec 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

Wabtec has a consensus target price of $216.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.35%. Given Wabtec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wabtec is more favorable than Box Ships.

This table compares Box Ships and Wabtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships N/A N/A N/A Wabtec 10.53% 13.35% 7.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Box Ships and Wabtec”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wabtec $10.50 billion 3.45 $1.06 billion $6.38 33.21

Wabtec has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Volatility & Risk

Box Ships has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wabtec has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wabtec beats Box Ships on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products. The company also offers positive train control equipment; pneumatic braking products; railway electronics; signal design and engineering services; distributed locomotive power, train cruise controls, and train remote controls; industrial/mobile Internet of Things hardware and software, edge-to-cloud, on and off-board analytics and rules, and asset performance management solutions; rail and shipper transportation management, and port visibility and optimization solutions; and network optimization solutions. In addition, it provides freight car trucks, braking equipment, and related components; air compressors and dryers; heat transfer components and systems; track and switch products; new commuter and switcher locomotives; and turbochargers. Further, the company offers freight locomotive overhauls, modernizations, and refurbishment services; locomotive and car maintenance; transit locomotive and car overhaul; unit exchange of locomotive components; and maintenance of way equipment and services. Additionally, it provides railway and freight braking equipment and related components; friction products, such as brake shoes, discs, and pads; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; access and platform screen doors; pantographs; auxiliary power converter and battery chargers; passenger information systems and closed-circuit television; signaling and railway electric relays; and doors, window assemblies, accessibility lifts, ramps, and electric charging solutions for buses. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

