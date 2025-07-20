PetMed Express (PETS) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) is one of 67 public companies in the “INTERNET COMMERCE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PetMed Express to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PetMed Express and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetMed Express 0.14% 0.37% 0.23% PetMed Express Competitors -13.16% -48.48% -5.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PetMed Express and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetMed Express 1 1 0 0 1.50 PetMed Express Competitors 591 3702 7978 249 2.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PetMed Express currently has a consensus target price of $3.35, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. As a group, “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies have a potential upside of 0.78%. Given PetMed Express’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PetMed Express is more favorable than its rivals.

73.3% of PetMed Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of PetMed Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetMed Express and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PetMed Express $281.06 million -$7.46 million 331.00 PetMed Express Competitors $21.89 billion $2.17 billion 32.06

PetMed Express’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PetMed Express. PetMed Express is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

PetMed Express has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetMed Express’ rivals have a beta of -1.99, meaning that their average share price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetMed Express beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website; mobile app; customer support center; and direct mail/print, which includes brochures and postcards. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

