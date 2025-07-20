Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $495.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $435.93.
ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ELV opened at $276.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $276.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.81.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
