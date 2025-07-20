Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Nokia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOK

Nokia Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Nokia has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $5.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This is a boost from Nokia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 48,509 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth about $2,961,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia

(Get Free Report

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.