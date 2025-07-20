Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 882.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

