Brokerages Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Target Price at $35.08

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Mosaic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,497,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after purchasing an additional 456,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,751,000 after purchasing an additional 269,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mosaic by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,119,000 after acquiring an additional 287,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.