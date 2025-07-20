Brokerages Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $46.70

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $451.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Criteo had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $64,163.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 154,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,620.84. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $32,989.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 130,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,902.68. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,707 shares of company stock valued at $351,786 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 21.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Criteo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Criteo by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

