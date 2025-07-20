Analyzing Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tenon Medical and Echo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -417.57% -558.92% -129.73% Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenon Medical and Echo Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $3.28 million 2.44 -$13.67 million ($27.23) -0.04 Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Echo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenon Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Tenon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tenon Medical and Echo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tenon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 342.34%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Echo Therapeutics.

Summary

Tenon Medical beats Echo Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development of non-invasive, and wireless continuous glucose monitoring system for use in the diabetes outpatient market. It offers needle-free skin preparation device as a platform technology that allows for enhanced skin permeation enabling extraction of analytes, such as glucose and delivery of topical pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

