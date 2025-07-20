Denali Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,514.64. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $510.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.52 and a 12-month high of $526.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.