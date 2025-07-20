Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,040,999.20. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,598,577.54. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $165.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $186.33.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

