Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $100.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Fermium Researc raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

