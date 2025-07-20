Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1,188.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $382.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.76 and a 1-year high of $437.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Arete Research upgraded Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.37.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

