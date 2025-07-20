Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,220 OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of OFG Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OFG opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,196.80. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OFG Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

