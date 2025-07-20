Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Navient worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 1,043.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 579,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Navient by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 423,013 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Navient by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 460,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 421,898 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $4,009,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,717,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Navient Stock Performance

Navient stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. Navient Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

