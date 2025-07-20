Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 2,546 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 210.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.5%

GLPI stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 50.41%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 111.03%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

