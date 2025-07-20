Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.25.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

