Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.86.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $518.62 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

