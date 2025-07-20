Nwam LLC Purchases 2,448 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

IEV opened at $62.92 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

