Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $27.28 Million Investment in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 257,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,282,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.07.

Revvity Trading Down 2.5%

Revvity stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.91%.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.