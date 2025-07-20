Bailard Inc. Has $531,000 Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FOUR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.70.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $106.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.70.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,592 shares in the company, valued at $623,141.76. This trade represents a 29.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449. 25.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.