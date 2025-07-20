Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Trading Down 2.4% on Insider Selling

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $139.09 and last traded at $139.05. 750,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,697,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.52.

Specifically, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $4,735,428.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,428,007 shares in the company, valued at $202,862,674.42. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Reddit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDDT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of Reddit and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

Reddit Trading Up 4.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 251.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.66.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Reddit by 1,132.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 130,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 204.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 105,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 70,704 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Reddit in the second quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Reddit by 44.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the second quarter worth approximately $2,409,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.