AMG National Trust Bank Raises Holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in National Grid Transco by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in National Grid Transco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in National Grid Transco in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGG stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $2.0345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on National Grid Transco in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price target for the company. UBS Group cut National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

