iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,735 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,431,000 after purchasing an additional 766,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 946,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,888,000 after purchasing an additional 518,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,033,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

