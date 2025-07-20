J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 51.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 222,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs acquired 1,529 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

