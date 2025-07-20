Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.19% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,719,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,881,000 after buying an additional 236,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,393,000.

Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $936 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

