KeyCorp Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $250.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $194.86 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $1,451,521.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 406,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,930,615.65. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $1,451,521.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,245 shares in the company, valued at $76,930,615.65. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,725 shares of company stock worth $93,163,341. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Atlassian by 372.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

