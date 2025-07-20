Top Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 19th

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, and IREN are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves Bitcoin-related activities—such as mining operations, cryptocurrency exchanges, or blockchain infrastructure services. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and the broader crypto market without holding the digital currency itself. Their performance reflects both corporate fundamentals and the volatility of Bitcoin. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Marathon Digital (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,305,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,011,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 54,782,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,877,299. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

IREN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,238,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,825,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. IREN has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Further Reading