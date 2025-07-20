Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.45. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

