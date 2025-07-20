Insider Selling: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Sells $52,980.42 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $52,980.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,542,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,789,253.14. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,132 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $76,954.28.

On Monday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,385 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $502,349.55.

On Friday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,505 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $156,363.90.

On Thursday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,116 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $153,299.76.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,849 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $279,944.67.

On Monday, July 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,054 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $33,196.98.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,982 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $368,704.70.

On Monday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 43,937 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $474,519.60.

On Friday, June 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,062 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $335,469.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 35,213 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $381,356.79.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BFZ opened at $10.55 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

