SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $75.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.