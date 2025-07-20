Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 258 Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGDJ. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $255,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGDJ opened at $50.45 on Friday. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43.

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

