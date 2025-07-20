Nwam LLC Has $451,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,421 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $69.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

