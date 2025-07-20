Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,889 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Penumbra by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.73, for a total transaction of $3,584,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 302,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,461,119.87. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total value of $4,818,010.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,237 shares in the company, valued at $21,771,330.69. This represents a 18.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,185 shares of company stock valued at $31,073,762. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $230.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 217.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 3.41%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.07.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

